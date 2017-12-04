SSC constable exam 2017 begins tomorrow; shoes, watches, jewellery not allowed

SSC constable recruitment exam 2017: The Commission has released a list of instructions regarding the examination. SSC constable recruitment exam 2017: The Commission has released a list of instructions regarding the examination.

SSC Constable exam 2017: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will conduct the exam for the recruitment of male and female constables in the Delhi Police from December 5 to December 8, 2017. Candidates will be competing for a total of 4,772 vacancies — 1,571 of which are reserved for female candidates.

The admit cards are available for download on the official website. The Commission has released a list of instructions regarding the examination.

“If any candidate is found obstructing the conduct of the examination or creating disturbances at the examination venue, his/her candidature shall be summarily cancelled,” SSC said in a notice.

Here are some items which are prohibited in the exam hall:

– Watches

– Books

– Pens

– Paper chits

– Magazines

– Electronic gadgets

– Bags

– Charms

– Veil

– Metal items

– Closed footwear

The SSC further stated that pens, pencils and papers for the purpose of rough work will be provided in the exam lab. Computer screens will also contain electronic watches (timers). Candidates have also been adviced to wear open footwear like chappals and floaters. Those who were found wearing shoes will be asked to remove it by the frisking staff.

Delhi Police admit card, here’s how to download:

Step 1: Click on the official website of Delhi Police (delhipolice.nic.in)

Step 2: Click on Delhi Police Constable Recruitment 2016-Admit Card for PEMT

Step 3: Click on the link of the regions in which you have applied

Step 4: In the new page, enter your city, registration number, date of birth

Step 5: Admit card will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download it and take a print out for further reference.

