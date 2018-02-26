SSC CHSL releases admit card 2018 for northern region, download at sscnr.net.in

SSC CHSL 2018 admit cards released for various regions SSC CHSL 2018 admit cards released for various regions

SSC CHSL 2018 admit card: The Staff Service Commission (SSC) has released the admit card for the Combined Higher Secondary Level (10+2) examination for northern region. All those who have registered for the same are required to download their respective cards from the official website – ssc.nic.in. The commission had earlier released the SSC CHSL 2018 admit cards for the southern, eastern and central regions.

SSC will conduct the Tier I exam in computer-based mode from March 4 to March 26, 2018. Those who will clear the recruitment test would be called for the Tier II scheduled to be held on July 8, 2018. There are a total of 3,259 vacancies available and the pay scale will range from Rs 5,200 to 20,200.

SSC CHSL 2018 admit card, steps to download

Step 1: Log on to the official website – ssc.nic.in or sscnr.net.in

Step 2: Click on the admit card link. “SSC CHSL Admit Card 2018”

Step 3: In the provided fields, enter your email/login id, details and password

Step 4: Click on the submit button

Step 5: Your admit card will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

Check the admit card carefully as it has all the details regarding the exam date, venue etc. In case there is some error, contact the Staff Service Commission.

