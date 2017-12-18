SSC CHSL 2017: Registration date extended to December 20

SSC CHSL 2017: Candidates will be required to appear for three stages of the selection process SSC CHSL 2017: Candidates will be required to appear for three stages of the selection process

SSC CHSL 2017: The Staff Service Commission (SSC) has extended the Combined Higher Secondary Level (10+2) examination 2017 registration to December 20 till 5 pm. Earlier, the closing date was December 18, that is, today. Candidates who are interested in the posts should apply for the same on the official website of the commission (ssc.nic.in). There are a total of 3,259 vacancies available and the pay scale will range from Rs 5,200 to 20,200.

will conduct the computer-based exam on March 4 and will continue till March 26, 2018. The candidates who clear the Tier I examination would be called for the Tier II examination which is scheduled for July 8, 2018. technical glitches

Candidates have been complaining that the server is “down for two days” and therefore many of them are finding difficulty in applying for the SSC CHSL exam.

SSC has not updated anything regarding this, however as such circumstances many times it has extended the registration date.

#sscchsl the website is down for last 2 days…how could one apply….pls look in this matter and try to extend the last date of application…..many candidates are suffering due to poor server connection. I request the authorities to pls extend the last date. Thank you — Pratap Kumar (@PratapK69491452) December 17, 2017

Selection process:

Candidates will be required to appear for three stages of the selection process. The first stage is the computer-based examination which will be conducted for 200 marks and there will be a negative marking of 0.5 marks for each wrong answer.

The second stage is the descriptive paper for 100 marks and will be conducted in a pen-and-paper mode for one hour. Those who clear this round can appear for stage three, which includes the skill test or typing test.

Read | Latest govt jobs to apply in December

Vacancy details

LDC/JSA- 898

Postal assistant/sorting assistant- 2,359

DEO- 2

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd