SSC CHSL 2017: Registration date extended to December 27

SSC CHSL 2017: The Staff Service Commission (SSC) has further extended the Combined Higher Secondary Level (10+2) examination 2017 registration to December 27 till 5 pm. The commission had earlier set the deadline as December 18 which it later postponed to December 20.
In a note on the official website, SSC has informed that “due to heavy traffic on the server of the commission, some candidates are facing problems in submission of online application form for the CHSL 2017. Therefore, keeping in view the difficulties being faced by some candidates, the Competent Authority, has decided to further extend the closing date for filling up of online application forms.”
Candidates have been complaining that the server is not functioning properly and therefore many of them are finding difficulty in applying for the SSC CHSL exam.
Candidates who are interested in the posts should apply for the same on the official website of the commission (ssc.nic.in).
There are a total of 3,259 vacancies available and the pay scale will range from Rs 5,200 to 20,200.
Read | Latest govt jobs to apply for in December
For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App