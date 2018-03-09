SSC CHSL 2017-18: Candidates appeared for Tier I on March 8 faced technical glitch

SSC CHSL Tier I will end on March 26 SSC CHSL Tier I will end on March 26

SSC CHSL 2017-18: The Combined Higher Secondary Level (10+2) examination 2018 has started from March 4 and lakhs of candidates have applied to fill a total of 3,259 vacancies. Staff Service Commission (SSC) has posted a message informing about one question that was partially visible on the screen of the candidates during shift-III on March 8 of the CHSL (Tier-I) 2017. For such aspirants, the Commission would suitably compensate for the said question as per the rules of the SSC.

The computer-based exam will be held from March 4 to March 26, 2018. Candidates will be required to appear for three stages of the selection process. The first stage is the computer-based examination which will be conducted for 200 marks and there will be a negative marking of 0.5 marks for each wrong answer.

The second stage is the descriptive paper for 100 marks and will be conducted in a pen-and-paper mode for one hour. Those who clear this round can appear for stage three, which includes the skill test or typing test.

