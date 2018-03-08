SSC CGL Tier II 2017 re-exam: Admit card out, download from regional websites

SSC CGL 2017: A total of 15.43 candidates appeared of which 50,404 have qualified for tier 2 SSC CGL 2017: A total of 15.43 candidates appeared of which 50,404 have qualified for tier 2

SSC CGL 2017: After massive protest by the candidates, the Staff Selection Commission has decided to re-conduct CGL Paper-I (Quantitative Ability) of the candidates who had appeared in the (Tier-II) examination 2017 across the country and Paper-I (Quantitative Ability) and Paper-II (English) of the candidates who had appeared at Cyber City, Patna, on February 21, 2018. This re-examination is scheduled to be held on March 9, 2018.

The candidates have been protesting outside the SSC office at Lodhi Road, New Delhi since February 27. According to them, the photos of the question paper have gone viral even before the exam was over. While chairman of SSC has been declining any paper leak, however, a CBI enquiry has been ordered.

In a note posted on the official website, SSC has announced that 318 affected candidates of the exam centre Animate Infotech, Mohan Cooperative Industrial Estate, New Delhi and 156 affected candidates of Nirman Infotech, Chandigarh, are allowed to re-appear in Paper-I and Paper-II, respectively on March 9, 2018.

SSC CGL Tier II admit card, steps to download

Step 1: Log on to the official website for central region ssc-cr.org

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘Download admit card for CGL (Tier-II) exam 2017’

Step 3: In the provided fields, enter the required details

Step 4: Click on ‘search’

Step 5: Your admit card will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

Over 30.26 lakh candidates had registered for the tier I exam of which over 14 lakh candidates appeared last year. CGL 2017 tier I had started from August 5 for 43 batches.

