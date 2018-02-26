SSC CGL Tier 2 exam 2017: Exam to be re-conducted for paper 1 on March 9

SSC CGL Tier 2 re-exam 2017: The decision has been taken due to occurrence of some technical issues in tier 2 examination conducted on February 21. The decision has been taken due to occurrence of some technical issues in tier 2 examination conducted on February 21.

SSC CGL Tier 2 exam 2017: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released a notification, stating that the paper 1 (quantitative ability) of the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) tier II examination 2017 will be re-conducted on March 9 at 10:30 am. The exam was conducted from February 17 to 22 across the country. The decision has been taken due to occurrence of some technical issues in tier 2 examination conducted on February 21. Various candidates faced problems due to the exam being delayed because of incomplete downloading of data.

Only those candidates who had actually appeared for paper-I examination, on February 21 at their designated venues, will be allowed to appear for the re-exam. It should also be noted that at one venue in Patna i.e. Cyber City, the re-examination will be conducted for both paper-I and II on the same day.

Over 30.26 lakh candidates had registered for the tier I exam of which over 14 lakh candidates appeared last year. CGL 2017 tier I had started from August 5 for 43 batches. The commision had released the results for the same on October 30, 2017. SSC will take account of marks of the tier-I, tier-II and tier-III. Candidates have to pass all the tiers separately.

