SSC CGL Tier II 2017: These tips will help you score well

SSC CGL 2017: With the SSC CGL dates around the corner, it is of utmost importance that the candidates prepare for the exam wisely. It is rightly said that “nothing makes a person more productive than the last minute”. So, here we bring to you a study plan, that will help with your last-minute preparations. What we suggest is include as many full-length mock tests as you can towards the end of the preparation to improve your performance.

SSC CGL: Some important topics to concentrate on

Quantitative Aptitude: We suggest candidates focus more on geometry and mensuration, algebra and trigonometry. Keeping past trend in mind, the following topics cover almost 50 per cent of this section. Candidates need to avoid any other books other than NCERT class 7 to class 10. Mock tests practice will help but also learn tables to improve your calculation speed.

English Language: Focus on Cloze Test, Sentence Correction, Idioms & Phrases, Reading Comprehension, synonyms/ antonyms and one-word substitution. To improve grammar, read English newspapers and magazines for about 2-3 hours daily. Books like Word Power made easy by Norman Lewis and High School Grammar by Wren & Martin will help to improve your skills.

Statistics: This section is only for those who have applied for the position of Statistical Investigator. Focus more on probability theory, variance analysis, sampling theory and measure of central tendency. Now, that just a week left, make short notes of important formulas and revise them often. Candidates have to practice previous years’ papers and mock tests as well. Also, give some time to revise all concepts from class 10 to 12 standard books.

General Studies: Besides economics and governance, aanSSC CGL aspirant should concentrate on finance and accounts. Read latest government announcements, Budget 2018 and facts from the government gazettes on economics.

The exam is due to be held from February 17 to 22. With less than 10 days left for the SSC CGL exam it is normal for the aspirants to feel stressed. However, in order to put the best foot forward, you must remain cool-headed and focus on these topics.

