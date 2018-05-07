SSC CGL 2018 notification out: How to apply

SSC CGL 2018: Check out complete details here SSC CGL 2018: Check out complete details here

SSC CGL 2018: The official notification for the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) 2018 examination has been released by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on the official website — ssc.nic.in. All those who are interested in applying for the same can do so at the website only. The Tier I exams will be held from July 25 to August 20. The application must be submitted through online mode only. Candidates can submit the online application (including payment of fees through online method) only till June 4 (5pm).

Once the Tier 1 exam results are out, selected candidates will be called for Tier-II exam, the dates for which will be notified later. Every year, the commission has conducted the CGL examination to fill various posts across the country. The students have to appear in all the four phases of the examination (Tier- 1 to 4) to get a job in the commission.

SSC CGL 2018: Vacancy details

Jobs will be filled in the following departments:

— Assistants in Ministries/Departments, Attached and Subordinate office of the Govt. of India.

— Inspectors of Central Excise & Customs.

— Inspectors of Income Tax.

— Preventive Officers in Customs.

— Examiner in Customs.

— Sub-Inspectors in Central Bureau of Narcotics & CBI.

— Assistant Enforcement Officer in Directorate of Enforcement, Department of Revenue.

— Divisional Accountant, Jr. Accountant, Auditor & UDCs in various offices of Govt. of India.

— Auditor Offices under C&AG, CGDA, CGA & others.

— Accountant/ Junior Accountant

— Tax Assistant in CBDT and CBEC

SSC CGL 2018: Selection process

Tier 1: It will be a computer-based exam which will have 25 questions of 50 marks each for general intelligence, reasoning, general awareness, quantitative aptitude and English comprehension. Candidates will have an hour to answer the questions to score a maximum of 200 marks. There will be a negative marking of 0.5 for each wrong answer.

Tier 2: It will contain questions on Quantitative Abilities, English Language and Comprehension, Statistics and General Studies (Finance and Economics). The candidates will have two hours to score a total of 800 marks (200 per section). There will be negative marking of 0.5 for each wrong answer in all sections except English which will have a negative marking of 0.25.

Tier 3: It will be a descriptive language paper in Hindi or English in which candidates will have an hour to write essays, letters and long pieces for 100 marks.

Tier 4: It will be a skill test.

SSC CGL 2018: How to apply

Step 1: Log on to the official website ssconline.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, choose “click here to apply”

Step 3: You’ll be directed to a new page

Step 4: Fill up the online registration form

Step 5: Once you are done with application filling, do read all details entered before submitting the form

Step 6: Once you click on submit, a registration ID and password will be provided. Keep it save as through this, you will be able to log in to your account and can download admit cards.

Step 7: After submission of the registration form, upload your latest colour photograph and signature in jpg format. Check the notification for size details.

Step 8: Now fill up the online application form.

Step 9: Pay the fees. Since fee payment is online, check the notification for details.

Step 10: Once done, take a printout of this application for your own record.

About SSC

Set up in November 4, 1975, the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) works under the Government of India and recruits staff for several posts in the various Ministries and Departments of the Government of India and in Subordinate Offices. It has his headquarter at New Delhi, with regional offices at Allahabad, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Guwahati, and other cities.

