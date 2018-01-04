SSC reschedules CGL 2017 Tier II, MTS 2016 and JE 2017 exam dates, check here

SSC CGL 2017: . The average attendance for the SSC CGL Tier 1 exam is 52.66 per cent so far. SSC CGL 2017: . The average attendance for the SSC CGL Tier 1 exam is 52.66 per cent so far.

SSC CGL 2017: The Staff Selection Commission has rescheduled the Combined Graduate Level (SSC CGL) 2017 Tier II exam from January 18-20, 2018 to now February 17 to 22. This is the second time the exam dates have been postponed. Earlier, SSC CGL 2017 was scheduled to be held in December 2017.

The Tier I exam was conducted from August 5 to 24 at various centres across the country. A total of 15,43,418 candidates appeared in the for SSC CGL 2017 exam of which 1,50,404 aspirants have qualified. As many as 30.26 lakh candidates registered for the exam.

The admit card of the qualified candidates for Tier II will be uploaded on the websites of the respective regional offices approximately 10 days before the conduct of the Tier-II/III exams.

Selection process: After clearing Tier I, the Staff Selection Commission will conduct Tier- 2, Tier – 3 and Tier – 4.

The commission has also postponed exam dates of Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) staff examination (Paper-II), 2016 which will be now held on January 28, 2018. Similarly, SSC will conduct Junior Engineers Examination (Paper-I), 2017, from January 22 till January 29. The recruitment exam was initially scheduled to held on January 22 to 25. There will be no examination on January 26 and 28, 2018.

