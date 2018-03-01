SSC CGL 2017 Tier II exam: Candidates protest over alleged paper leak, demand CBI enquiry

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) aspirants stage a protest demanding CBI probe into the alleged paper leak outside SSC building at Lodhi Road in New Delhi. PTI Photo Staff Selection Commission (SSC) aspirants stage a protest demanding CBI probe into the alleged paper leak outside SSC building at Lodhi Road in New Delhi. PTI Photo

The candidates who appeared for the Combined Graduate Level Examination (CGLE) Tier II in February, today protested outside the Staff Selection Commission office demanding CBI enquiry over the alleged paper leak. In a note published on the official website, SSC Chairman, Ashim Khurana said a delegation of protesting candidates met with the undersigned at 6 pm on February 28 “with printouts of some questions of CGLE (Tier-II) 2017. They were advised to provide concrete evidence in support of their allegations by 10.30 am on March 1, 2018.”

He further said receipt of such evidence, the Commission would, in consultation with the DoP&T, refer the matter to be enquired into by an independent investigating agency.

The candidates have been protesting outside the SSC office at Lodhi Road, New Delhi since February 27. As per them, the photos of the question paper have gone viral even before the exam was over. SSC CGL is conducted in computer-based mode and is held to fill clerk posts in various government offices.

In another note, the chairman said, “The protest is being actively instigated and sponsored by two coaching institutes/ agencies with vested interests.” The aspirants have taken to social networking sites to vent their anger. They have been tagging HRD Ministry and Prime Minister office to look into this matter.

#sscscam #SSC #ssc Scam We want fair examination, corruption free staff selection commission

Yes we want justice, cbi enquiry in SSC CGL examination paper leak pic.twitter.com/HLsS24mPpz — Adarsh Ray (@Bad_boy_Adarsh) February 28, 2018 http://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

