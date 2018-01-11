SSC CGL 2017 revised results declared, cut-off goes down

SSC CGL 2017 results will be uploaded soon SSC CGL 2017 results will be uploaded soon

SSC CGL results 2017: The Staff Selection Commission has released the revised cut-off of the Combined Graduate Level (SSC CGL) 2017 Tier I exam. The commision has released the results on October 30, 2017 after checking the answer keys and objections. However, in a note published on the official website, SSC has said, “It was discovered that due to a technical glitch, a few tentative Answer Keys had not been revised. The Commission, therefore, undertook a comprehensive review. Based on the comprehensive review undertaken by the Commission, there has been a lowering in the cut off marks which has resulted in the revision of the result.”

The details of the candidates in List-I, List-II and List-III have been uploaded to the website of the Commission – ssc.nic.in. The revised marks will be released soon.

SSC CGL results 2017, here’s how to check

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Staff Selection Commission or click here

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘results’ section

Step 3: There will be two options – write up and ‘results’

Step 4: Click on results to check your name and roll number in the pdf file

Step 5: To view cut-off marks category-wise, click on ‘write-up’

Step 6: Check and download the results

