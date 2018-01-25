SSC CGL 2017: Tier I final answer keys released at ssc.nic.in

SSC CGL 2017 revised results were released on January 11 SSC CGL 2017 revised results were released on January 11

SSC CGL 2017: After declaring the revised results of the Combined Graduate Level (SSC CGL) 2017 Tier I exam, SSC has on January 24 released the revised answer keys. Candidates can take a print out of their respective question paper(s) along with the final answer keys. SSC has notified that this facility will be available for the candidates up to February 23, 2018 (5 pm).

The Staff Selection Commission has earlier released the results of SSC CGL on October 30, 2017 after checking the answer keys and objections. However, in a note published on the official website, SSC said, “It was discovered that due to a technical glitch, a few tentative Answer Keys had not been revised. The Commission, therefore, undertook a comprehensive review. Based on the comprehensive review undertaken by the Commission, there has been a lowering in the cut off marks which has resulted in the revision of the result.”

SSC CGL 2017 answer keys, here’s how to check

Step1: Log on to the official website – ssc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link, ‘CGL Examination 2017 answer keys’ flashing on the homepage.

Step 3: Click on the link at the bottom of the page, ‘Link for candidates’ response sheet, correct answer and submission of representations’

Step 4: Click on the link at the bottom of the new page to go to the login page

Step 5: Enter your user Id and password

Step 6: Candidates response sheet along with correct responses will appear on the screen. Take a printout of future reference

Selection process: Those candidates who qualify Tier 1 exam will be called for Tier-II exam. SSC will take account of marks of the Tier-I, Tier-II and Tier-III. Candidates have to pass all the tiers separately.

