SSC CGL 2017: Final answer keys of Tier 1 exam released at ssc.nic.in

SSC CGL 2017: Staff Selection Commission has released the final answer keys of the Combined Graduate Level (Tier-I) Examination. The Commission has already announced the results of CGL 2017 on October 30. In a note uploaded on the official website – ssc.nic.in, the commission has announced, “In order to ensure greater transparency in the examination system and in the interest of the candidates, the Commission has uploaded the Final Answer keys along with Question Paper(s) on the website of the Commission.”

SSC has also informed that the candidates can take a print out of their respective question papers along with the final

answer keys by December 12 (5 pm).

SSC CGL 2017 answer keys, here’s how to check

Step1: Log on to the official website

Step 2: Click on the link, ‘CGL Examination 2017 answer keys’ flashing on the homepage.

Step 3: Click on the link at the bottom of the page, ‘Link for candidates’ response sheet, correct answer and submission of representations’

Step 4: Click on the link at the bottom of the new page to go to the login page

Step 5: Enter your user Id and password

Step 6: Candidates response sheet along with correct responses will appear on the screen. Take a printout of future reference

SSC CGL is one of the most sought-after exams where this year, over 30 lakh candidates applied. A total of 15,43,962 candidates appeared in this examination which was conducted in 43 batches across the country.

