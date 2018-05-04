SS CGL 2018: Notification on May 5; check exam dates, eligibility, application process and other details

SSC CGL 2018: Every year, the commission has conducted the CGL examination to fill various posts across the country. SSC CGL 2018: Every year, the commission has conducted the CGL examination to fill various posts across the country.

SSC CGL 2018: The official notification for the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) 2018 examination will be released by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on the official website — ssc.nic.in. All those who are interested in applying for the same can do so at the website only. Every year, the commission has conducted the CGL examination to fill various posts across the country. The students have to appear in all the four phases of the examination (Tier- 1 to 4) to get a job in the commission.

Vacancy details: (Will be updated here once the notification is out)

Pay scale:

Group B posts- Rs 9,300- 34,800

Group C posts- Rs. 5,200- 20,200

Selection process

Tier 1: It will be a computer-based exam which will have 25 questions of 50 marks each for general intelligence, reasoning, general awareness, quantitative aptitude and English comprehension. Candidates will have an hour to answer the questions to score a maximum of 200 marks. There will be a negative marking of 0.5 for each wrong answer.

Tier 2: It will contain questions on Quantitative Abilities, English Language and Comprehension, Statistics and General Studies (Finance and Economics). The candidates will have two hours to score a total of 800 marks (200 per section). There will be negative marking of 0.5 for each wrong answer in all sections except English which will have a negative marking of 0.25.

Tier 3: It will be a descriptive language paper in Hindi or English in which candidates will have an hour to write essays, letters and long pieces for 100 marks.

Tier 4: It will be a skill test.

About SSC

Set up in November 4, 1975, the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) works under the Government of India and recruits staff for several posts in the various Ministries and Departments of the Government of India and in Subordinate Offices. It has his headquarter at New Delhi, with regional offices at Allahabad, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Guwahati, and other cities.

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd