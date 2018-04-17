RSMSSB recruitment 2018: Apply for 11,255 clerk, assistant posts; eligibility and registration details

RSMSSB recruitment 2018: The Board has invited applications from aspirants to fill the posts of LDC/Junior Assistant in departments/offices under the state government, RPSC and government secretariat, Rajasthan. The Board has invited applications from aspirants to fill the posts of LDC/Junior Assistant in departments/offices under the state government, RPSC and government secretariat, Rajasthan.

RSMSSB recruitment 2018: The Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB), Jaipur has released a recruitment notification, inviting applications from aspirants for the posts of LDC/Junior Assistant in departments/offices under the state government, RPSC and government secretariat, Rajasthan. Those who wish to apply can do so at the official website — rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in from May 10. The last date for submission of applications is June 8.

The age of the aspirants should be maximum 40 years and minimum 18 years. Relaxation in age will be provided as per the norms. While registering, candidates belonging to General /OBC category have to pay an application fee of Rs 450, OBC NCL candidates have to pay Rs 350 and those belonging to SC/ST category have to pay Rs 250.

Vacancy details

Total vacancies: 11,255

Designation

Clerk Grade-II (Govt Secretariat): 329

Clerk Grade-II (RPSC): 9

LDC/Junior Assistant: 10,917

RSMSSB recruitment 2018: Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification:

Aspirants should have passed senior secondary from a recognised board or its equivalent examination and should have pursued “0” or higher level certificate course conducted by DOEACC, under control of the Department of Electronics, Government of India

Or

Certificate course on computer concept by NIELIT, New Delhi

Or

Should possess computer operator and programming assistant (COPA)/data preparation and computer software (DPCS) certificate organised under National State Councillor Vocational Training Scheme

Or

Degree/diploma/certificate in computer science/computer application from a university established by law in India or from an institution recognised by the government

Or

Senior secondary certificate from a recognised board of secondary education, with the computer science/computer application as one of the subjects

Or

Diploma in computer Science and engineering from a polytechnic institution recognised by the government

Or

Rajasthan State Certificate Course in Information Technology (RSCIT) conducted by Vardhman Mahaveer Open University, Kota under control of Rajasthan Knowledge Corporation Limited.

RSMSSB recruitment 2018: Selection procedure

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a written exam and typing speed test. The last date for paying the fee online is May 10. The exam for selection will be conducted in September. The exact date and time of the same will be notified later. Admit card for the same will be released 10-15 days prior to the exam.

