RPSC recruitment 2018 for 980, other posts, apply online at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

RPSC recruitment 2018: The candidates have to apply through official website, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in RPSC recruitment 2018: The candidates have to apply through official website, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

RPSC recruitment 2018: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has invited applications for hiring to various posts. The online registration process will start from April 12 , and candidates can apply by log on to the official website, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. The recruitment process will be carried for hiring to 980 posts, other posts in various departments.

RPSC recruitment 2018: RAS/ RTS Combined Competitive Exam 2018

Vacancy details:

Total posts: 980

Rajasthan Administrative Service: 75 Rajasthan Police Service: 34 Rajasthan Accountant Service: 104 Rajasthan State Insurance Service: 11 Rajasthan Industrial Service: 15 Rajasthan Commercial Service: 1 Rajasthan Cooperative Service: 13 Rajasthan Prison Service: 2 Rajasthan Planning Service: 3 Rajasthan Women and Child Development: 77 Rajasthan Village Development: 45 Rajasthan Women Development: 2 Rajasthan Labour Welfare: 2 Rajasthan Abkari Service: 20

Rajasthan Subordinate Service

Rajasthan Industrial Subordinate Service: 5 Rajasthan Tehsildar Service: 126 Rajasthan Planning Service: 14 Rajasthan Devsthan Service: 7 Rajasthan Abkari Service: 25 Rajasthan Commercial Service: 110 Rajasthan Food Citizen Rasad: 35 Rajasthan Cooperative Service: 162 Rajasthan Women and Child Development Rajasthan Social Justice: 18 Rajasthan Labour Welfare: 14 Rajasthan Minority: 49

Eligibility criteria:

The candidates with Bachelors’ degree can apply.

Selection procedure:

The candidates have to clear two stages of written examinations (prelims and main), following which they have to sit for an interview.

The last date to apply for RAS/ RTS examinations is May 11.

RPSC recruitment 2018: Rajasthan Forest Service

Vacancy details:

Total posts: 169

Posts: Assistant Conservator of Forests and Forest Range Officer

Eligibility Criteria

The candidates with Bachelors’ degree with at least one subjects namely Animal Husabandry & Veterinary Science, Botany, Chemistry, Computer Application/Science, Environmental Science, Horticulture, Geology, Mathematics, Physics, Statistics and Zoology or a Bachelor’s degree in Agriculture, Forestry or in Engineering can apply.

Important dates:

Application process begins: April 27

Application process ends: May 16.

RPSC recruitment 2018: Rajasthan Assistant Statistical Officer (Agriculture Department)

Vacancy details:

Total posts: 18

Eligibility criteria:

Education qualification:

The candidates with Post Graduate in Mathematics/ Statistics or M.Sc in Agriculture Statistics from IAPS can apply.

Important dates:

Registration process begins: April 28

Registration process ends: May 17

RPSC recruitment 2018: Vice Principal/ Superintendent ITI Post

Eligibility criteria:

Education qualification: The candidates with diploma or NTC or NAC may apply.

Important dates:

The candidates can apply from April 26 to May 15.

The candidates are advised to visit official website, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in for vacancy related information and other details regarding online application process.

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd