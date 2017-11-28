JKSSB recruitment 2017: Apply for 234 posts at jkssb.nic.in

JKSSB recruitment 2017: The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has released notification inviting candidates to fill nearly 234 posts in various government departments. Those who wish to apply can fill the online form at jkssb.nic.in. The last date to submit the application form is by December 11.
Vacancy details
Deptt of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs under Assistant Storekeeper-cum-Clerk (Kashmir): 161 posts
Fisheries Development Assistant under Animal/Sheep Husbandry Department (Kashmir): 6
Fisheries Development Assistant under Animal/Sheep Husbandry Department (Jammu): 4
Junior Assistant under Deptt of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Div Cadre (Jammu): 21
Junior Laboratory Assistant under Higher Education Deptt (Jammu): 12
Information Assistant in Information Department: 6 posts
Videographer in Information Department: 2 posts
Library Assistant in Information Department: 5 posts
Junior Health Inspector (computer) in Health & Medical Education Department: 1 post
Driver in Health & Medical Education Department: 1 post
Library/ RR Assistant in Higher Education Department: 4 posts
Mistry in Higher Education Department: 3 posts
Steno Instructor in Higher Education Department: 2 posts
Fitter in Transport Department: 2 posts
Fisheries Development Assistant in Animal/Sheep Husbandry Department: 10 posts
Assistant Jobber in Industries & Commerce Department: 2 posts
Assistant Operator in ARI & Training Department: 1 post
Re-Toucher Artist in ARI & Training Department: 1 post
Eligibility: The candidate has to be the resident of that district
Age: The candidate has to be over 18 years and not more than 40 years old. There is age relaxation for other candidates.
Fees: Rs 350
In case, the candidates wish to apply in more than one post, he/ she has to fill more than one form.
For educational qualification, candidates can check the official website.
