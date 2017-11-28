JKSSB recruitment 2017: Apply for 234 posts at jkssb.nic.in

JKSSB recruitment 2017: The last date to submit the application form is by December 11. JKSSB recruitment 2017: The last date to submit the application form is by December 11.

JKSSB recruitment 2017: The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has released notification inviting candidates to fill nearly 234 posts in various government departments. Those who wish to apply can fill the online form at jkssb.nic.in. The last date to submit the application form is by December 11.

Vacancy details

Deptt of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs under Assistant Storekeeper-cum-Clerk (Kashmir): 161 posts

Fisheries Development Assistant under Animal/Sheep Husbandry Department (Kashmir): 6

Fisheries Development Assistant under Animal/Sheep Husbandry Department (Jammu): 4

Junior Assistant under Deptt of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Div Cadre (Jammu): 21

Junior Laboratory Assistant under Higher Education Deptt (Jammu): 12

Information Assistant in Information Department: 6 posts

Videographer in Information Department: 2 posts

Library Assistant in Information Department: 5 posts

Junior Health Inspector (computer) in Health & Medical Education Department: 1 post

Driver in Health & Medical Education Department: 1 post

Library/ RR Assistant in Higher Education Department: 4 posts

Mistry in Higher Education Department: 3 posts

Steno Instructor in Higher Education Department: 2 posts

Fitter in Transport Department: 2 posts

Fisheries Development Assistant in Animal/Sheep Husbandry Department: 10 posts

Assistant Jobber in Industries & Commerce Department: 2 posts

Assistant Operator in ARI & Training Department: 1 post

Re-Toucher Artist in ARI & Training Department: 1 post

Eligibility: The candidate has to be the resident of that district

Age: The candidate has to be over 18 years and not more than 40 years old. There is age relaxation for other candidates.

Read | Latest PSU jobs to apply this year

Fees: Rs 350

In case, the candidates wish to apply in more than one post, he/ she has to fill more than one form.

For educational qualification, candidates can check the official website.

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd