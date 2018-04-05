HSSC to fill 38,000 group ‘D’ posts soon: Manohar Lal Khattar

There would be no condition of educational qualification in the recruitment of sweeper-cum-watchman, Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar said There would be no condition of educational qualification in the recruitment of sweeper-cum-watchman, Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar said

The Haryana government will soon conduct the recruitment for the 38,000 vacancies in group ‘D’. “Recruitment of 38,000 posts of group ‘D’ will be conducted soon to provide job opportunities to the youth of the state, especially those belonging to poor families,” Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar said.

Addressing the people of the Valmiki Community at his residence yesterday, the chief minister said that there would be no condition of educational qualification in the recruitment of sweeper-cum-watchman. He said that hostels would be opened for the students of the scheduled castes and backward classes in 11 districts.

Antodaya Seva Kendra would be opened in seven districts after which, it would be opened in all districts at the sub-divisional level, he said. “The present state government is working to uplift the poor, whereas the previous government was concerned only about their home and their family.

The aim of our government is also to provide the poor with health, education and respect besides provides food, cloth and house. If the poor becomes self sufficient then the entire society would be prosperous and happy,” he added.

