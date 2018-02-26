BPSSC sub-inspector exam: Download admit card at bpssc.bih.nic.in

BPSSC admit cards 2017: Bihar Police Sub-Ordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has activated the admit card for the recruitment exam for sub-inspector posts. The candidates who have applied for the job last year can download the admit cards through the official website (bpssc.bih.nic.in). In October 2017, BPSSC had released a notification to fill 1717sub-inspector posts. The online application process ended on November 30, 2017.
BPSSC admit cards 2017, here’s how to download
Step 1: Go to the official website of Bihar Police Sub-Ordinate Services Commission
Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘Download Admit Card of preliminary exam for the post of Police Sub Inspectors in Bihar Police. (Advt. 01/2017) ‘ link
Step 3: You’ll be directed to a new page
Step 4: Click on admit card link
Step 5: Enter your registration number and other details in the box provided
Step 6: The admit card will appear on the screen
Step 7: Check, download and take a print out
Selection process:
Candidates will be required to appear for two stages of the written examination. This includes the preliminary exam which will contain 100 questions with a total weightage of 200 marks. Candidates need to score at least 30 marks in order to qualify for the next round.
Those who clear the preliminaries can appear for the main examination which will also be a two-hour long exam for 200 marks. Here too, candidates are required to score at least 30 marks to clear the paper.
