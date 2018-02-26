BPSSC sub-inspector exam: Download admit card at bpssc.bih.nic.in

BPSSC has released admit card today BPSSC has released admit card today

BPSSC admit cards 2017: Bihar Police Sub-Ordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has activated the admit card for the recruitment exam for sub-inspector posts. The candidates who have applied for the job last year can download the admit cards through the official website (bpssc.bih.nic.in). In October 2017, BPSSC had released a notification to fill 1717sub-inspector posts. The online application process ended on November 30, 2017.

BPSSC admit cards 2017, here’s how to download

Step 1: Go to the official website of Bihar Police Sub-Ordinate Services Commission

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘Download Admit Card of preliminary exam for the post of Police Sub Inspectors in Bihar Police. (Advt. 01/2017) ‘ link

Step 3: You’ll be directed to a new page

Step 4: Click on admit card link

Step 5: Enter your registration number and other details in the box provided

Step 6: The admit card will appear on the screen

Step 7: Check, download and take a print out

Selection process:

Candidates will be required to appear for two stages of the written examination. This includes the preliminary exam which will contain 100 questions with a total weightage of 200 marks. Candidates need to score at least 30 marks in order to qualify for the next round.

Those who clear the preliminaries can appear for the main examination which will also be a two-hour long exam for 200 marks. Here too, candidates are required to score at least 30 marks to clear the paper. R

