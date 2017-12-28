APPSC Panchayat Secretary group 3 results 2017 declared at psc.ap.gov.in

APPSC group 3 results 2017: APPSC had invited applications to fill 1055 grade 4 panchayat secretary posts APPSC group 3 results 2017: APPSC had invited applications to fill 1055 grade 4 panchayat secretary posts

APPSC group 3 results 2017: Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has released the Panchayat Secretary grade 4 main (CBT) results on December 27. Candidates who are appeared in the exam held on August 6 and 7 can view their scores at psc.ap.gov.in. The main (CBT) examination was held in 13 districts of Andhra Pradesh and Hyderabad for the selection Panchayat Secretary (Grade – IV) post.

APPSC group 3 results 2017, here’s how to check

Step 1: Go to the official website

Step 2: Click on the link towards the bottom of the page to visit the homepage

Step 3: Click on the ‘AP Panchayat Raj Subordinate Service – Group-III Services – Mains Marks List’

Step 4: A new page will open showing districts

Step 5: Click on the relevant link and check your result

Last year, APPSC had invited applications to fill 1055 grade 4 panchayat secretary posts in the Andhra Pradesh Panchayat Raj Subordinate Service. The scale pay for this post is Rs 16,4000 to Rs 49,870.

The final selection will be made on the basis of main exam results. The minimum qualifying marks in the main examination for consideration of a candidate to the selection process in case of OC category is 40%, BC category is 35% and for SC, ST and PH categories is 30% or as per the relevant rules. The minimum qualifying mark is relaxable in the case of SC/ST/BC/PH at the discretion of the Commission. Read | Latest govt jobs to apply in Andhra Pradesh

Those who clear the exam will be posted in Srikakulam, Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram, East Godavari, West Godavari, Krishna, Guntur, Prakasam, Nellore, Chittoor, Kadapa and Anantapur.

