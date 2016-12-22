SSC to re-conduct CGL Tier 2 exam 2016 for ‘affected candidates’

SSC CGL 2016: As many as 1,20,933 candidates had appeared for the computer-based exam in two shifts SSC CGL 2016: As many as 1,20,933 candidates had appeared for the computer-based exam in two shifts

Staff Selection Commission had conducted Combined Graduate Level (Tier-II) Examination-2016 from November 30 to December 2, 2016. The Commission claims that the exam went off without any “untoward incident” however, some candidates complained about technical flaws and other issues. Therefore, SSC will reconduct the exam for such candidates tentatively on January 12-13, 2017.

In a notification, SSC has informed that they got representations from some candidates who alleged facing technical and other related problems during the examination at some of the venues. The Commission objectively scrutinised the representations received till December 9, 2016.

The Commission also informed that they will examine the video footage of those aspirants who were disturbing and instigating other candidates during the examination. Therefore, SSC may to take either disqualify or debare such people for a period of three years.

As many as 1,20,933 candidates had appeared for the computer-based exam in two shifts per day at 356 venues in 57 cities (centres) across the country.

