SSC stenographer recruitment 2017: Apply for grade C, D posts at ssc.nic.in

SSC stenographer recruitment 2017: The computer-based exam will (tentatively) be held from September 4 to 7, 2017 in three parts. SSC stenographer recruitment 2017: The computer-based exam will (tentatively) be held from September 4 to 7, 2017 in three parts.

SSC stenographer recruitment 2017: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released a notice regarding grade C and D stenographers examination 2017. Inviting applications for the exam, the Commission announced that the exam will be conducted in the month of September this year.

“Government strives to have a workforce which reflects gender balance and woman candidates are encouraged to apply,” SSC said in the notice adding that women and reserved category candidates are exempt from paying the exam fees of Rs 100. Read | SSC CHSL 2016: Tier II to be held on July 9, click here

Eligibility:

– Candidates should be at least 18 years old and no older than 27 as on August 1, 2017. The upper age limit can vary according to reservation.

– Candidates should have passed class 12 exams from any recognised board.

– Candidates will need to produce documents including mark sheets and provisional certificates in original as proof of having acquired the minimum educational qualification on or before August 1, 2017.

Exam pattern:

The computer-based exam will (tentatively) be held from September 4 to 7, 2017 in three parts. The first part will include questions on general intelligence and reasoning for 50 marks, part 2 will include general awareness for 50 marks and part 3 will contain questions on the English language and comprehension for 100 marks. Candidates will have 2 hours to answer all questions.

Other than part three, the paper will be conducted in both Hindi and English in the Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) format. There is a negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer. Read | SSC CGL 2017: Last date to apply, click here

Steps to apply for SSC grade C, D stenographer exam 2017:

– Go to the official website for SSC (ssc.nic.in)

– Login to the site.

– Follow the link provided to apply online.

– Enter your details in the fields provided.

– Download the application form for further reference.

Note: Candidates can only apply online as the SSC will not accept offline applications.

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd