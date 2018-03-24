SSC Stenographer grade C, D exam 2016: Final marks released, steps to check scores

SSC Stenographer grade C,D final marks: The commission had declared the final result of stenographer exam, 2016 on January 19. The commission had declared the final result of stenographer exam, 2016 on January 19.

SSC Stenographer grade C,D final marks: The final marks for the stenographer grade C, D examination have been uploaded by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on the official website — ssc.nic.in. All those candidates who had appeared for the document verification are required to check their respective scores at the official website itself. The commission had declared the final result of stenographer exam, 2016 on January 19. The marks will be available till April 22.

SSC Stenographer grade C,D final marks, steps to check

Step 1: Log on to the official website mentioned above

Step 2: Click on ‘Uploading of final marks of Stenographer Grade C & D Examination, 2016’

Step 3: On the new page, select the examination name and enter your roll number/registration number and password in the provided fields

Step 4: Click on submit

Step 5: Your marks will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

A total of 205 candidates were declared qualified for document verification to the post of stenographer grade ‘C’ and 1,713 candidates were declared qualified for grade ‘D’. Finally, 173 candidates qualified for appointment for the post of stenographer Grade ‘C’ and 1043 candidates for the post of stenographer Grade ‘D’.

