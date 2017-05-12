SSC SI recruitment 2017: Link to change preference for Delhi Police, CAPFs, CISF posts available

SSC SI recruitment 2017: Candidates who have qualified for the “Detailed Medical Examination” have the option to change their post preference on the official website. SSC SI recruitment 2017: Candidates who have qualified for the “Detailed Medical Examination” have the option to change their post preference on the official website.

SSC SI recruitment 2017: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released a notification regarding the written examinations for the recruitment to various posts in Delhi Police, Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and Central Industrial Security Force (CISF).

Candidates who have qualified for the “Detailed Medical Examination” have the option to change their post preference on the official website. This facility will only be available until May 19, 2017. If needed, candidates must change their option before 5 pm on Friday.

“In case, a candidate does not exercise any revised preference of posts then the options given by him/her in the Application Form will be treated as final,” the SSC notification said.

There are 2224 vacancies in the Delhi Police, CAPF and CISF. Candidates who clear the medical exam will be eligible for the written examination which consist of two papers. Paper-I will be held from June 30 to July 7, 2017 and paper – II will be held on October 8, 2017.

Steps to revise preference for Delhi Police, CAPF and CISF recruitment exams 2017:

– Go to the official website for SSC (ssc.nic.in).

– Click on the notification for “Recruitment for the post of Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police, CAPFs and ASI in CISF Examination 2016”.

– Click on the link provided within the notification.

– Fill in the details in the fields provided.

– Submit the changes.

