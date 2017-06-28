SSC SI in Delhi Police, CAPFs, CISF recruitment 2017: Dress code, instructions for paper 1 released

SSC SI in Delhi Police, CAPFs, CISF recruitment 2017: The exam will be conducted from July 1 to 7, 2017. SSC SI in Delhi Police, CAPFs, CISF recruitment 2017: The exam will be conducted from July 1 to 7, 2017.

SSC SI in Delhi Police, CAPFs, CISF recruitment 2017: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released a list of instructions for the 2017 paper 1 for the recruitment of Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) and Delhi Police assistant sub-inspectors. The exam will be conducted from July 1 to 7, 2017.

The items prohibited during the exam include watches, books, pens, paper chits, magazines and electronic gadgets.

Do not bring the following items to the exam hall:

The Commission noted that candidates will be provided with pens, pencils and paper for rough work and electronic timers will be available on the computer screens. In case candidates have brought bags and other prohibited items, it is the candidates’ own responsibility to ensure their safe custody and the commission will not be held responsible. Read | SSC SI in Delhi Police, CAPFs, CISF exam 2017 to held from July 1 onwards, download admit cards here

Candidates have also been asked to follow a dress code that prohibits charms, veil, items containing metals such as rings, bracelet, earrings, nose-pin, chains, necklace, pendants, badge, broach, hair pin, hair band, clothes with full sleeves or big buttons and closed footwear. Candidate may wear open footwear and slippers.

The SSC also warned candidates against appearing for the exam more than once, causing obstruction during the exam or cheating.

“It may also be noted that no re-examination would be conducted if it is found that the examination was disrupted on account of instigation by the candidates,” the SSC said in a notice. Read | SSC SI in Delhi Police, CAPFs, CISF recruitment 2017: 2224 posts available, click here

