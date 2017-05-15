Latest News
SSC SI in Delhi Police, CAPFs, CISF recruitment 2017: Last date extended, apply by May 16

SSC will conduct a computer-based exam in June and July 2017.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: May 15, 2017 7:29 pm
Candidates who wish to apply for in various posts in Delhi Police, Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and Assistant Sub Inspectors in CISF can do it till tomorrow as the Staff Selection Commission has extended the application submission date. Therefore, the candidates can submit their application form by May 16, 2017 till 5 pm.

In a notification, SSC has informed that “Due to some technical problem on May 15 aroudn 3 pm, some candidates may have faced difficulties in submitting online applications, therefore the last date for submitting
online application has been extended upto May 16. SBI Challan can be generated upto closing date and time and payment through SBI challan can be made upto May 19, 2017 on working hours.”

Earlier, the Staff Selection Commission has invited eligible candidates to apply for recruitment in various posts in Delhi Police, Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and Assistant Sub Inspectors in CISF. SSC will conduct a computer-based exam in June and July 2017.

Vacancy details
Sub-Inspector (Male) in Delhi Police: 616 posts
Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police/ Female: 259 posts
Sub-Inspector (GD) in CAPFs: 697 posts for male and 89 for female candidates

Age limit: The minimum age of the candidate should be 20 years and maximum age should not be over 25 years as on January 1, 2017. There is relaxation for reserved category candidates.

