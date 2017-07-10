SSC SI in Delhi Police, CAPFs, CISF recruitment 2017: Medical exams from July 11 to 27, download admit card

SSC SI in Delhi Police, CAPFs, CISF recruitment 2017: “Admit cards for the same are being dispatched by CISF by registered post,” the notification by the SSC said. SSC SI in Delhi Police, CAPFs, CISF recruitment 2017: “Admit cards for the same are being dispatched by CISF by registered post,” the notification by the SSC said.

SSC SI in Delhi Police, CAPFs, CISF recruitment 2017: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released a notification regarding the review medical exam for the recruitment to various posts in Delhi Police, Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and Assistant Sub Inspectors in the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF).

“Admit cards for the same are being dispatched by CISF by registered post,” the notification by the SSC said. Candidates should note the exams are being conducted from July 11 to July 27 and those who have not yet received their admit cards can download a copy from the official website. The admit cards will be required for entry into the exam hall. Read | SSC SI in Delhi Police, CAPFs, CISF recruitment 2017: Vacancy details, eligibility, exam pattern, click here

SSC SI in Delhi Police, CAPFs, CISF recruitment 2017: Steps to download review medical exam admit card

Step 1: Go to the official website for CISF (cisf.gov.in).

Step 2: Click on “Recruitment— Candidate Corner”.

Step 3: Follow the link provided for the sub inspector recruitment review medical exam.

Step 4: Enter your roll number and click on “View document”.

Step 5: Download the admit card and carry it with you on the day of the exam. Keep a copy for further reference.

