SSC SI in Delhi Police, CAPFs, CISF exam 2017 to held from July 1 onwards, download admit cards now

SSC SI admit card can be download from ssc.nic.in SSC SI admit card can be download from ssc.nic.in

The Staff Selection Commission will conduct the sub-inspectors in Delhi Police, CAPFs and assistant sub-inspectors in CISF recruitment examination on July 1 to July 7. The computer-based exam was initially schedule to begin from June 30 onwards. The candidates can download the admit cards from the concerned regional office’s website.

SSC admit cards, here’s how to download

Step 1: Go to the official website for SSC (ssc.nic.in).

Step 2: On the homepage, under the admit card section, click on the notification for “Recruitment for the post of Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police, CAPFs and ASI in CISF Examination 2017”.

Step 3: Enter the details like your registration number, date of birth.

Step 4: The admit card will appear

Step 5: Take a print out and remember multiple downloads are not advisable by the SSC

Vacancy details

Sub-Inspector (Male) in Delhi Police: 616 posts

Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police/ Female: 259 posts

Sub-Inspector (GD) in CAPFs: 697 posts for male and 89 for female candidates

Age limit: The minimum age of the candidate should be 20 years and maximum age should not be over 25 years as on January 1, 2017. There is relaxation for reserved category candidates.

SSC has also extended the application form submission date due to some technical glitches.

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd