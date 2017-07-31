SSC SI in Delhi Police, CAPFs, CISF exam 2017: Download answer keys at ssc.nic.in

In case, candidates wish to raise objections, they can submit it from July 31 till August 6, 5 pm. The aspirant has to pay Rs. 100 per question challenged. In case, candidates wish to raise objections, they can submit it from July 31 till August 6, 5 pm. The aspirant has to pay Rs. 100 per question challenged.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has uploaded the answer keys of the recruitment exam held for various posts in Delhi Police, Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and Assistant Sub Inspectors in the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF). “The Paper – I of Recruitment of Sub Inspectors in Delhi Police, CAPFs and Assistant Sub Inspectors in CISF Examination 2017 was held in computer-based mode,” said a notification by the SSC.

The recruitment exams were conducted from July 11 to July 27 at various centres. The answer keys can be downloaded from the official website – ssc.nic.in by following the steps written below:

SSC SI in Delhi Police, CAPFs, CISF answer keys 2017:

Step 1: Go to the official website for CISF (cisf.gov.in).

Step 2: Click on “SSC SI in Delhi Police, CAPFs, CISF answer keys 2017”.

Step 3: A pdf file will open. There is a link towards the bottom of the release. Click on it.

Step 4: Enter your roll number, exam date and password

Step 5: Download the answer keys and check it with your OMR sheet.

