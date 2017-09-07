SSC SI in Delhi Police, CAPFs, CISF 2017: Results declared at ssc.nic.in

SSC will conduct Paper II exam on December 15 SSC will conduct Paper II exam on December 15

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the results of the sub-inspector in central police organisations recruitment examination 2017 at ssc.nic.in. The results were expected to release on September 9, 2017. The computer-based examination for recruitment of Sub-Inspectors in Delhi Police, CAPFs and Assistant Sub-Inspectors in CISF Examination, 2017(Paper-I) was held from July 1 to July 7.

A total of 5441 aspirants have cleared the exam.

A total of 46864 male candidates appeared while 5441 female candidates have given the recruitment exam.

Cut-off for male category:

For general category: 117.25

For SC: 7383

For ST: 3605

For OBC: 21284

For ex-servicemen: 3135

Cut-off for female category:

For general category: 1722

For SC: 932

For ST: 376

For OBC: 2411

SSC SI results 2017, here’s how to check

Step 1: Go to the official website for SSC

Step 2: Click on “Recruitment of Sub-Inspectors in Delhi Police, CAPFs and Assistant Sub-Inspectors in CISF Examination, 2017 – Result of Paper-I”.

Step 3: You’ll be directed to a new page.

Step 4: Click on the result pdf file

Step 5: Check your name and roll number

Step 6. If needed, download and take a print out

The candidates who have cleared Paper I will now have to appear in the physical endurance test/medical exam. Those who pass the PET/PST and found medically fit will be allowed to appear in Paper II.

The Paper II exam is scheduled to be held on December 15, 2017. PET/PST is tentatively scheduled to commence in the month of September. Candidates have been advised to follow the websites of regional offices of the commission regarding issue of admission certificate.

