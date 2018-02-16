  • Associate Sponsor
SSC SI Delhi Police, CAPFs, CISF exams 2017: Final answer keys released, download at ssc.nic.in

All those who had appeared for the exam can check the keys at the official website - ssc.nic.in.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: February 16, 2018 5:26 pm
ssc.nic.in, ssc delhi police answer keys, SSC SI exam answer keys SSC Delhi police answer keys 2017: SSC conducted the constable exam for both male and female candidates on December 15.
SSC Delhi police answer keys 2017: The final answer keys along with their question papers have been released by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) for the sub-inspectors in Delhi Police, CAPFs and assistant sub-inspectors in CISF examination 2017 (paper – II). All those who had appeared for the exam can check the keys at the official website – ssc.nic.in. The result for the same was declared on January 29. This facility will be available till March 19, up to 5 pm.

SSC Delhi police answer keys 2017, steps to download

Step 1: Log on to the official website ssc.nic.in

Step 2: Under ‘Latest news’, click on the answer key link

Step 3: A PDF file will open displaying the link to the final answer keys and questions

Step 4: Click on the link and check out the same

SSC conducted the constable exam for both male and female candidates on December 15 for those aspirants who qualified PET/PST. Among male candidates, 5708 had qualified while 952 female aspirans had cracked the constable recruitment exam.

 

 

