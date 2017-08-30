SSC SI/CPO results 2017 to be declared on September 9 at ssc.nic.in

SSC SI/CPO results 2017: The recruitment exams were conducted from July 11 to July 27. SSC SI/CPO results 2017: The recruitment exams were conducted from July 11 to July 27.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the calendar for the results of various exams to be released and noted that the result for the sub-inspector in central police organisations recruitment examination 2017 will be released on September 9, 2017.

The exam was conducted for 786 sub inspector posts for male and female candidates and 563 assistantant sub inspector (ASI) executive posts in the Delhi Police, Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF).

The recruitment exams were conducted from July 11 to July 27. Paper 1 was computer based with 200 questions which candidates had 2 hours to answer. The second paper will be held on October 8 for candidates who have cleared paper 1.

The commission also announced that the final result for previous year’s SI/CPO paper will be declared on September 8 while the results for paper 2 of the hindi translator recruitment exam 2017 will be declared on September 29, 2017. The calendar of tentative and confirmed SSC result dates is available on the official website of the Commission.

Steps to check SSC SI/CPO 2017 results date 2017:

– Go to the official website (ssc.nic.in)

– Click on the notification that says “Status Report as on 30.08.2017 of Results to be declared by the Commission”.

– Scroll through the list to find the dates of the results for which you have appeared.

– Download a copy of the calendar for further reference.

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd