SSC CGL scam: CBI to investigate the paper leak matter

SSC paper leak: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has finally given consent for a CBI enquiry into the alleged Combined Graduate Level Examination (CGLE) Tier II paper leak. The candidates have been protesting outside the SSC office at Lodhi Road, New Delhi since February 27. According to them, the photos of the question paper have gone viral even before the exam was over.

SSC chairman Ashim Khurana issued a statement saying that a delegation of candidates, who were protesting against the alleged paper leaks, met him along with BJP Delhi MP Manoj Tiwari and handed over a memorandum. They demanded a CBI enquiry into the allegations of leak of questions of the CGL examination 2017 held from February 17 to 22.

“The commission agreed recommending to the Department of Personnel and Training to request the government to conduct a CBI enquiry into the allegations of leak of questions of Paper-I on February 21, and other related issues,” the statement said. Earlier Tiwari, along with the protesting students, met Union Home minister Rajnath Singh and apprised him about the concerns raised by the protesting SSC aspirants.

SSC CGL is conducted in computer-based mode and is held to fill clerk posts in various government offices.

In a note published on the official website, SSC Chairman, Ashim Khurana said a delegation of protesting candidates met with the undersigned at 6 pm on February 28 “with printouts of some questions of CGLE (Tier-II) 2017. They were advised to provide concrete evidence in support of their allegations by 10:30 am on March 1, 2018.”

In another note, the chairman said, “The protest is being actively instigated and sponsored by two coaching institutes/ agencies with vested interests.” The aspirants have taken to social networking sites to vent their anger.

