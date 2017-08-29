SSC recruitment 2017: Schedules for stenographer exam, MTS NT re-exam released

SSC recruitment 2017: Candidates who wish to appear for these papers should apply for the same from the official website (ssc.nic.in). SSC recruitment 2017: Candidates who wish to appear for these papers should apply for the same from the official website (ssc.nic.in).

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced the exam schedules for the stenographer grade C and D exam, MTS re-exam and phase IV matriculation, higher secondary and graduation level post exams. Candidates who wish to appear for these papers should apply for the same from the official website (ssc.nic.in).

Exam dates:

Stenographer grade C and D exam- September 11 and 14, 2017

Re-examination of MTS (NT)- September 16 and 26, 2017

Matriculation level phase-IV (A)- November 5, 2017

Higher secondary level phase-IV (B)- Novemeber 15, 2017

Graduation level phase-IV (C)- November 18, 2017

Eligibility for Stenographer exam:

– Candidates should be at least 18 years old and no older than 27 as on August 1, 2017.

– Candidates should have cleared class 12 exams from any recognised board.

– Candidates require documents as proof of minimum qualification.

The stenographer exam will be held in three parts— part 1 will include questions on general intelligence and reasoning for 50 marks, part 2 will include general awareness for 50 marks and part 3 will contain questions on the English language and comprehension for 100 marks. The paper will be conducted in both Hindi and English and candidates will have 2 hours to answer all questions. There is a negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer.

