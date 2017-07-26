SSC CGL 2017: Admit cards to release soon, check items not allowed in exam hall

SSC CGLE 2017: The commission has also released a notice regarding the prohibited items on the day of the exam. SSC CGLE 2017: The commission has also released a notice regarding the prohibited items on the day of the exam.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will soon release the admit cards for the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) tier 1 examination 2017 at ssc.nic.in. Candidates who have applied for the exam can download their admit card from the official website.

SSC CGLE 2017 will be conducted from August 5 to August 24 this year in which would include 25 questions each on general intelligence, reasoning, general awareness, quantitative aptitude and English comprehension. No exam will be held on August 7, 13, 14 and 15. Read | SSC CGL 2017: Practice this 60-minute mock test to ace the exams, click here

The commission has also released a notice regarding the prohibited items on the day of the exam. These include:

– Reading materials (like magazines and books)

– Electronic gadgets (like mobile phones, cameras and Bluetooth devices)

“Such candidates would not be allowed to take the examination apart from being debarred in all future examinations without prejudice to other disciplinary and criminal proceedings by the commission,” the SSC notice said, adding that the commission, center supervisor (principal) and any other person conducting the examination will not be held responsible if such items get lost at the exam venue.

