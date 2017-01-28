SSC multi tasking exam 2016: Candidates’ details to be released on official website

SSC multi tasking exam 2016: The candidates can opt out of having their details revealed. (Express photo) SSC multi tasking exam 2016: The candidates can opt out of having their details revealed. (Express photo)

SSC multi tasking exam 2016: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced that it will release the names and scores of the candidates who have appeared for the examination for the post of multi-tasking (non technical) staff. The SSC released a notification saying that the details of the candidates will be released to the public on the website once the scores are out.

The SSC also announced previously that the OMR-based examination will be scheduled in the months of April and May, the tentative dates being April 16, April 30 and May 7, 2017. The candidates’ information that will be published will include:

– Name of candidate,

– Father / Husband’s name,

– Date of Birth,

– Category (Gen / SC / ST / OBC / PH / Minority),

– Gender of the candidate,

– Educational Qualifications,

– Total Marks obtained in qualifying exam,

– Rankings,

– Complete address,

– E-mail address

The candidates can, however, opt out of letting their details known to the public while filling out the application form. If the candidate so chooses, the above mentioned details will not be revealed publicly. Only rankings and scores of those candidates who agree to have the above details published will be made public on the official website.

