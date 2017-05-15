SSC MTS exam 2017: Question papers found on social media, SSC clarifies

SSC MTS paper was leaked last month. (Photo for representation purpose) SSC MTS paper was leaked last month. (Photo for representation purpose)

SSC MTS exam 2017: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released a notice regarding the MTS (Non-Technical) Examination, 2017 which was conducted on May 14, 2017. The notice that the question papers along with some answers were uploaded on a social media site after the exams commenced.

“It has come to the notice of the Commission that on a social media page, the question papers of the MTS Examination 2016, with some answers were uploaded after the commencement of the Morning as well as the Evening Sessions of the examination,” the Commission said.

It further announced that the MTS exam will continue as per schedule and that the matter has been fully seized with investigating agencies working on “definite leads”.

Read | SSC MTS 2017: After paper leak, now SSC puts Abhishek Bachchan’s photo on admit card

“The Commission would be taking appropriate action against the vested interests in accordance with rules of the Commission and as per law,” the notice said.

This is not the first hindrance witnessed by the SSC for the MTS exam. The test had to be conducted a second time this Sunday when the paper was leaked in Jaipur on April 30, 2017 in Jaipur. More recently, an admit card was printed with the name and image of Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan, which was considered to be a prank.

