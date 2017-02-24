SSC JE Paper 1 2017: Check instructions before entering the hall

SSC JE Paper 1 2017: Candidates have been warned against creating any obstruction during the paper. SSC JE Paper 1 2017: Candidates have been warned against creating any obstruction during the paper.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Thursday released two notifications regarding the Junior Engineering Examination 2016 (Paper I). The Computer based exam will be conducted from March 1 to March 4, 2017. The SCC has cautioned candidates not to carry bags, mobile phones and prohibited items into the examination venue.

It also warned candidates against appearing for the paper more than once. Those who appear more than once will not only be disqualified from this paper but also will be debarred for the next three years from all future examinations conducted by the commission.

Candidates have further been warned against creating any obstruction during the paper. Doing so would result in cancellation of candidature, debarring from future examinations and initiating legal/criminal procedures against the person. There will be no re-examination if any disruption caused has been instigated by candidates.

Paper pattern:

The paper will be divided in two sections-

The first section will have questions related to the subject of the candidate’s choice. Part A will be for General Engineering – Civil & Structural, part B for General Engineering – Electrical and part C for General Engineering – Mechanical. The candidate must answer the questions within the section that they chose at the time of registration. Candidates must make sure to fill their choice of stream correctly on the computer screen before the begin the exam.

The second section will have two parts. The first part will contain questions relating to General Intelligence and Reasoning. The second part will test the candidate’s General Awareness.

