SSC JE exam 2017: Answer keys available, see how to submit representation

SSC JE exam 2017: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the answer keys for the Junior Engineer examination which was conducted from March 1 to March 4, 2017. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can now check the answer key from the official website of the SSC.

The SSC has also invited candidates to submit representations to challenge the answer key before 5 pm on May 1, 2017. Candidates have to pay Rs 100 for the representation of each answer submitted.

“Representation received after the due date will not be entertained under any circumstances,” the commission said in a notice. The first Tier of the Junior Engineer Exam 2016 was held for the appointment of candidates to Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying and Contract posts.

The exam was held in two parts. The first part had questions on subjects of the candidates choice (among Civil, Mechanical and Electrical). The secon part held questions on General Intelligence and Reasoning.

Steps to download the SSC Junior Engineer 2016 answer key and submit representation:

– Go to the official site for the SSC (ssc.nic.in).

– Click on the notification for the answer key and the submission of representations.

– Follow the link provided in the notice.

– Enter your roll number, password and exam date.

– Download the answer key, analyse it and (if you wish to) submit a representation.

