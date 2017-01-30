SSC GD Constable exam 2015-16: Results likely to be declared today

SSC GD Constable exam 2015-16: The exam will be conducted in three stages. (Express photo) SSC GD Constable exam 2015-16: The exam will be conducted in three stages. (Express photo)

SSC GD Constable exam 2015-16: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will most likely declare the results for the GD Constable exam today. Candidates can find the results, once declared, on the official website.

The exam will be conducted in three stages. The first stage will be the Physical Standard Test (PST) / Physical Efficiency Test (PET). The second stage will have a written examination. In the final stage the candidates will have to go through a medical examination.

The exam was held in March 2016 to fill a total of 62,390 vacant posts in Border Security Force (BSF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Assam Rifles (AR) and Central Armed Police Force (CAPF).

Steps to download results:

– Go to the official SSC website (ssc.nic.in).

– Click on results in the top menu.

– Scroll down the list and click on “Recruitment of Constable (GD),2015 – List of additional Male and Female candidates to be called for Medical Examination”.

– Click on “result”.

– Save the results and take a print out of the same for further reference.

