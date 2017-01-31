SSC CPO SI Tier II exam 2015 results to be declared today

SSC CPO SI 2015 results: The candidates who had appeared for the examinations can check the results by logging on to the official website, ssc.nic.in SSC CPO SI 2015 results: The candidates who had appeared for the examinations can check the results by logging on to the official website, ssc.nic.in

SSC CPO SI 2015: Staff Selection Commission will announce the results for Sub Inspector CPO Tier II examinations 2015 today. This exam was conducted in December and the answer keys were released in the same month.

Earlier, the commission conducted the examinations for the recruitment to various posts. The Commission will select the candidates on the basis of their performance in the written test (Paper I and Paper II), physical standard test, physical efficiency test and medical examination followed by an interview.

The candidates who had appeared for the examinations can check the results by logging on to the official website, ssc.nic.in. In order to check the same, all the candidate need to follow the below mentioned steps:

Steps to check the SSC CPO SI 2015 results:

Visit the official website mentioned above

On the homepage, click on “SSC CPO SI 2015 results”

A new page will open

Enter the registration number and other details in the provided fields

Click “Submit”.

A new page will open showing results

Check and download it

Take a print out, if needed

For more updates on SSC results, click here

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd