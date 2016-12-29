SSC CHSL exam 2017: Tips to crack the exam

SSC CHSL 2017: The 200 mark Tier-I exam will consist of 100 multiple choice questions to be attempted on a computer screen in a span of 75 minutes. SSC CHSL 2017: The 200 mark Tier-I exam will consist of 100 multiple choice questions to be attempted on a computer screen in a span of 75 minutes.

SSC CHSL exam will take place in the first half of 2017 when more than 10 lakh students will be attempting this umbrella exam for recruitment of LDC, DEO, postal and sorting assistant and court clerk personnel throughout the country. The competition will be intense and only the best will be able to make their mark.

The selection process will be conducted in three stages: Tier-I (computer-based objective test), Tier-II (descriptive paper) and Tier-III (skill/ typing test).

Important dates:

-The Tier I test will be conducted on January 7 and February 5, 2017

-The Tier II paper will take place on April 9, 2017

-The date for Tier III is yet to be announced.

Where to begin?

As an aspiring candidate, your immediate focus should be on cracking Tier-I exam. This 200 mark exam will consist of 100 multiple choice questions to be attempted on a computer screen in a span of 75 minutes. The 100 questions will be broken up into sections of 25 questions with a weightage of 50 marks per section. The sections include:

I. General Intelligence (Reasoning)

II. English Language

III. Quantitative Aptitude (Maths)

IV. General Awareness

Section-wise Tier-I sample questions:

(A) General Intelligence (Reasoning)

1. CVD, CTE, DQE, DMF, EHF,? (a) ECG (b) FCG (c) EBG (d) FBG

2. If RAMESH = AEHMRS, then ANURADHA =? (a) AHDARUNA (b) AAADHNRU (c) ZMFIZWSZ (d) ADHARUNA

3. How many pairs of letters are contained in the word INTERNAL, each of which has as many letters between them in the word as they have in the English alphabet? (a) Zero (b) One (c) Two (d) Three

4. One morning after sunrise Rekha, while going to school, met Disha at Boring road crossing. Disha’s shadow was exactly to the right of Rekha. If they were face to face, which direction was Rekha facing? (a) north (b) south (c) east (d) west

5. An accurate wall-clock shows 8 o’clock in the morning. Through how may degrees will the hour hand rotate when the wall-clock shows 2 o’clock in the afternoon? (a) 144º (b) 150º (c) 168º (d) 180º

(B) English Language

1. Directions: Out of the 4 alternatives choose the one which can be substituted for the given words / sentence.

One who compiles a dictionary (a) Lexicographer (b) Calligrapher (c) Editor (d) Compiler

2. Directions: Find out which part of the given sentence has an error. If the sentence is free from error, mark “No error” as the answer.

If you will promise not to get agitated (a) / I shall tell you the facts (b) / regarding last week’s events (c). No error (d)

3. Directions: Choose the word opposite in meaning to the given word.

CULPABLE (a) Unscrupulous (b) Innocent (c) Irresponsible (d) Careless

4. Directions: A sentence is given with a blank to be filled in. Choose the correct alternative out of the four.

Hardly had he arrived, ______ it started raining. (a) When (b) Before (c) After (d) Then

5. Directions: A part of the sentence is underlined. Given below are alternatives (a), (b) and (c) to the underlined part, which might improve the sentence. Choose the correct alternative. In case no improvement is needed, your answer is (d).

If I was you, I would not sign the agreement. (a) If I were been you (b) If I were you (c) If I have been you (d) No improvement

(C) Quantitative Aptitude (Maths)

1. Find the value of (cosec A – sin A) (sec A – cos A) (tan A + cot A). (a) 0 (b) 1 (c) 2 (d) 3

2. If (3a + 1)2 + (b – 1)2 + (4c + 3)2 = 0; then find the value of 3a + b + 4c? (a) -2 (b) -3 (c) 4 (d) 5

3. What is the value of the radius of the circle that circumscribes a triangle whose sides measure 12, 5 & 13? (a) 6 (b) 4 (c) 24.5 (d) 6.5

4. The current of a stream runs at 1 kmph. A motor boat goes 35km upstream and back again to the starting point in 12 hours. What is the speed of this motor boat in still water (a) 2 kmph (b) 3 kmph (c) 4 kmph (d) 6 kmph

5. The single discount equal to 3 consecutive discounts of 10%, 12% and 5% is (a) 26.27% (b) 24.76% (c) 9% (d) 11%

(D) General Awareness

1. Who among the following defeated Harshvardhana? (a) Prabhakaravardhana (b) Pulakesin II (c) Narasimhasvarma Pallava (d) Sasanka

2. Which of the following does the Indian Standard Time relate to? (a) 75.5º E longitude (b) 82.5º E longitude (c) 90.5º E longitude (d) 0º longitude

3. ____________is the excess of price which a person is willing to pay rather than forego the consumption of the commodity. (a) Price (b) Profit (c) Producers’ surplus (d) Consumer’s surplus

4. In which part of our Constitution are Fundamental Rights included? (a) Part I (b) Part III (c) Part IV (d) Part V

5. Tetra ethyl lead is used as (a) a catalyst in burning fossil fuel (b) an antioxidant (c) a reductant (d) an antiknock compound

Tips to Ace the Tier-I Exam

Go through as many past year papers as you can. This will give you clarity regarding the type of questions asked and their difficulty level. Focus specifically on the frequently asked exam questions. Make sure you don’t miss out on them as they are good scoring opportunities.

Learn shortcuts and time saving methods that can help you solve a lengthy question in just a few seconds. Calculation tricks based on Vedic Maths are quite useful in this regard. Topics relating to Higher Maths are of great significance. Trigonometry, Geometry and Algebra are important areas that you must specifically work upon.

For English language section, vocabulary improvement will help you crack synonym, antonym and one word substitution based questions. While attempting the exam, question selection becomes a crucial aspect. It is best to skip the questions that are complicated and time consuming.

Considering that a provision of 25% negative marking is there for incorrect answers, you should avoid questions that you are not confident about. Reasoning is generally the section where maximum marks can be scored. So, make sure you try to gather as many marks as you can in this section.

Your understanding of the exam pattern should be complemented with sufficient practice and test taking. This will ensure that you are fully prepared to tackle all the challenges on the D-day.

