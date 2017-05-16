SSC CGL 2017: Notification released, know how to apply at ssc.nic.in

SSC CGL 2017: The Tier 1 exam will be held from August 1 to August 20, 2017. SSC CGL 2017: The Tier 1 exam will be held from August 1 to August 20, 2017.

SSC CGL Tier 1 exam 2017: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Tuesday released a notification regarding the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Examination 2017. Interested candidates can apply for group B and C posts under various ministries, departments and organisations from the official website. The last date to submit the application form is on or before June 16, 2017.

Selection process:

The selection will take place in four stages (tiers)-

– Tier 1 exam will be held from August 1 to August 20, 2017. It will be a computer-based exam which will have 25 questions of 50 marks each for general intelligence, reasoning, general awareness, quantitative aptitude and English comprehension. Candidates will have an hour to answer the questions to score a maximum of 200 marks. There will be a negative marking of 0.5 for each wrong answer.

– Tier 2 exam will be held from November 10 to November 11, 2017. It will contain questions on Quantitative Abilities, English Language and Comprehension, Statistics and General Studies (Finance and Economics). The candidates will have two hours to score a total of 800 marks (200 per section). There will be negative marking of 0.5 for each wrong answer in all sections except English which will have a negative marking of 0.25.

– Tier 3 exam will be held on January 21, 2018 and will be a descriptive language paper in Hindi or English in which candidates will have an hour to write essays, letters and long pieces for 100 marks.

– Tier 4 exam will be a skill test which will be held in February, 2018.

Pay scale:

Group B posts- Rs 9,300- 34,800

Group C posts- Rs. 5,200- 20,200

Steps to apply for SSC CGL Tier 1 exam 2017:

– Go to the official website for SSC (ssc.nic.in).

– Read through the SSC CGL notification and check your eligibility.

– Click on the link to “Apply”.

– Select “CGL” (the link to apply will soon be activated).

– Fill in the details in the fields provided.

– Submit the application and keep a copy for further reference.

