SSC CGL 2017: Candidates faced problem in August 10 exam, SSC assures action

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) today issued a notification on the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Tier 1 examination, 2017. SSC informed that it is aware that ‘in the examination conducted on August 10 (Batch-II) (13.15 Hrs to 14.15 Hrs), the candidates faced problem in viewing one quantitative aptitude question, wherein a part of the question was not visible.’

Therefore, the commission has assured that they would take “appropriate action” on this specific issue to ensure that no candidate is put to any disadvantage on this account.’

The CGL Tier 1 exam began on August 5 and will continue till August 25, 2017.

The tier 1 exam is computer-based and contains 25 questions each for reasoning, general awareness, quantitative aptitude and English comprehension. Each section carries a weightage of 50 marks and there will be a negative marking of 0.5 marks for every wrong answer.

