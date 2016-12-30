SSC CPO SI ASI Paper 2 2016 exam: Answer key released, check here

The answer key for the computer-based exam has been provided so that the candidates can analyse their performance The answer key for the computer-based exam has been provided so that the candidates can analyse their performance

SSC CPO SI ASI 2016: The Staff Selection Commission released the CPO SI ASI Paper 2 answer key on Friday. This exam was conducted on December 18 for the recruitment of a sub-inspector in the Delhi Police, CAPFs and CISF.

The answer key for the computer-based exam has been provided so that the candidates can analyse their performance in the exam and predict the results. It can be downloaded from the SSC website (ssc.nic.in).

SSC also announced that the representations for the answers can be submitted online from 10 am on December 30 to 5 pm on January 2. The candidates may login using the ID and password used during the Examination to download the answer key.

Important dates:

Submission of representative answers begins on December 30, 2016 (10 am) and ends on January 2 (5 pm).

Posts available:

– Sub inspector in Delhi Police

– Sub inspector in CAPF’s

– Sub inspector in CISF

Steps to check the answer key:

1. Visit ssc.nic.in

2. Click on “SSC SI ASI Paper II Answer Key 2016”

3. Enter the details in the provided fields

4. Click “Submit”. The answer key will appear

5. Check the answer key, then download a copy or take a print out of the same.

