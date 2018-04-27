SSC MTS results 2018 to be declared on April 30, steps to check

SSC MTS results 2016: Candidates who had appeared for the exam can check their respective results at the official website — ssc.ni.in Candidates who had appeared for the exam can check their respective results at the official website — ssc.ni.in

SSC MTS results 2016: The final result of multi-tasking (non-technical) staff examination, 2016 will be released by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on April 30. All those candidates who had appeared for the same can check their respective results at the official website — ssc.ni.in, once released. It might happen that due to heavy traffic, many candidates will be unable to open the website. They are requested to maintain patience and refresh the page and try after 10-15 minutes. Every year, SSC MTS recruitment exam is held to select junior staff in central government departments.

A decision to cancel the paper-I (afternoon shift) of MTS examination, 2016 was taken due to paper leak. “It has come to the notice of the Commission that on a social media page, the question papers of the MTS Examination 2016, with some answers were uploaded after the commencement of the morning as well as the evening sessions of the examination,” the Commission said. The re-examination for paper I took place on September 16 and October 26, 2017.

SSC MTS results 2016, steps to check

Step 1: Log on to the official website mentioned above

Step 2: Click on the link for MTS result

Step 3: A PDF file will open displaying the names and roll numbers of the selected candidates

Step 4: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

About Staff Selection Commission (SSC)

The Commission carries out the task of making recruitment to all group “B” posts in the various ministries/departments of the government of India and their attached and subordinate offices. It also conducted examinations and/or interviews, whenever required for recruitment to the posts.

