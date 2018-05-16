SSC MTS result 2016: Marks of paper-II available at ssconline.nic.in

SSC MTS result 2016: The candidates can check the marks through the official website, ssconline.nic.in SSC MTS result 2016: The candidates can check the marks through the official website, ssconline.nic.in

SSC MTS result 2016: The Staff Selection Commission has uploaded the marks of Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) staff paper- II examination 2016. A total of 1,59,182 candidates had appeard for the Paper-II examination, the results of which were declared on April 28, 2018. The candidates can check the marks through the official website, ssconline.nic.in. The board did not publish the results of 127 candidates for using unfair means in the examination. Earlier, the board cancelled the paper-I MTS examination due to paper leak. The re-examination for paper I took place on September 16 and October 26, 2017.

SSC MTS results 2016: How to check

Visit the official website, ssconline.nic.in

Enter the fields, Examination Name, Roll Number, Registration Number carefully

Candidate’s marks will appear

Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

About Staff Selection Commission (SSC)

The Commission carries out the task of making recruitment to all group “B” posts in the various ministries/departments of the government of India and their attached and subordinate offices. It also conducted examinations and/or interviews, whenever required for recruitment to the posts.

