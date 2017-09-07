SSC MTS re-exam 2017: Download admit card at ssc.nic.in

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released athe admit cards for non-technical Multi Tasking Staff exam at ssc.nic.in. Candidates should note that the re-examination for paper I will take place on September 16 and October 26, 2017.
The Commission had on May 5, 2017, released a notice announcing that the previously scheduled exam dates— as on April 20, May 14, May 28, June 5 and June 11— have been cancelled. The exams will now be conducted in a computer based mode in September and October.
SSC MTS 2017 admit card, here’s how to download
Step 1: Go to the official website
Step 2: On the homepage click on admit card link
Step 3: Click on the link, “Status Of Candidates Of Multi Tasking (Non Technical) Staff In Different States And Union Territories, 2016”. A new page will open.
Step 4: – Enter the details in the fields provided
Step 5: – After submitting the same, the admit cards will be displayed on the screen
Step 6: Take a printout for future use
The exam was cancelled after if was found that the question paper and the answer keys circulating on social media. The practice test for the same was also released by the SSC few days back.
