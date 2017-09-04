SSC MTS non-technical paper I 2016: Re-exam dates released at ssc.nic.in

SSC MTS non-technical paper I 2016: Candidates will have 90 minutes to complete the paper. SSC MTS non-technical paper I 2016: Candidates will have 90 minutes to complete the paper.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released a notice regarding the 2016 recruitment exam for non-technical Multi Tasking Staff. Candidates should note that the re-examination for paper I will take place on September 16 and October 26, 2017.

The Commission had on May 5, 2017, released a notice announcing that the previously scheduled exam dates— as on April 20, May 14, May 28, June 5 and June 11— have been cancelled. The exams will now be conducted in a computer based mode in September and October.

Candidates will have 90 minutes (2 hours for who are visually handicapped or have cerebral palsy) to complete the paper. There will be 100 questions with 25 questions for each section including general intelligence and reasoning, numerical aptitude, general english and general awareness.

The Commission has also stated that there is no changer in the maximum marks or the scheme for negative marking in paper I.

Steps to download SSC MTS 2017 admit card

– Go to the official website

– On the homepage click on admit card link

– Click on the link, “Status Of Candidates Of Multi Tasking (Non Technical) Staff In Different States And Union Territories, 2016”. A new page will open.

– There is option for those who remember their roll number and for those who do not know it

– Enter the details in the fields provided

– After submitting the same, the admit cards will be displayed on the screen

– Take a printout for future use

